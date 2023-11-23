O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $54.12 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $54,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,491. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

