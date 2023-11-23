O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $68.90 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,855,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

