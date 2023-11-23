O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $78.78 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,808 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of KLA worth $78,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

KLA stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $554.17. The stock had a trading volume of 594,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.57. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $562.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

