O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $96.91 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,536 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Builders FirstSource worth $96,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

