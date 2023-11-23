O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 144.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.70. 633,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

