O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,796. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average of $265.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

