O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NVR worth $36,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $21.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6,222.89. 12,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,610. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,412.79 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,914.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,029.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.