O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,352 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Masco worth $24,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 552,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,608,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,461,000 after acquiring an additional 527,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

MAS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

