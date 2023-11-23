O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,428 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.