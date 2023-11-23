O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 876,652 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2,406.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

CTRA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 5,048,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

