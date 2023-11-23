O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.33. 7,217,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,986,382. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $272.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

