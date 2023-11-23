O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

