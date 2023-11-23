O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,622 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.94. 1,498,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

