O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,365 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

CHTR traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.28. 719,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

