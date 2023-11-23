O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $32,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,671.77. 93,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,359. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,564.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,522.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

