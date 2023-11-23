O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 55,199 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of International Paper worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,425. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

