O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 60,061 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,407,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,788,000 after buying an additional 77,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,789,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,498,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

