O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 60,061 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,407,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 77,740 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,789,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,498,098. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.