O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average of $265.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

