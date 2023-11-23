O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,622 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $32,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 360.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 240,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 188,056 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 367,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 195,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

