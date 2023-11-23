ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

