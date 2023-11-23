Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of OPI opened at $5.17 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $252.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -185.19%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $116,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 854,678 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

