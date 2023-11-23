Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $257,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $403.75. 400,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,132. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.49 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

