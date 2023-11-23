ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

