Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation comprises 1.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.42% of Onto Innovation worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,763 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 206,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

