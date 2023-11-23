Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 185,016 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.