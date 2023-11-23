O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,316 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $173,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $991.46. 254,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,253. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $934.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $935.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

