Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 177,878 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,878 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 4.34% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $33,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $757.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

