Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,058 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $262.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.24 and a one year high of $263.50. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

