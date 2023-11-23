Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $32,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Shares of DVN opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

