Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $137.89.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

