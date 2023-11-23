Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $34,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,533,880,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $86.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

