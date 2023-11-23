Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 24,610 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

