Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 284,097 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,097 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $32,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after buying an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,982,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,996,000 after buying an additional 802,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $16,005,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $11,876,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $11,771,000.

UCON stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

