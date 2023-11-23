Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 318,089 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,089 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $34,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 175.1% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 660,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average is $231.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

