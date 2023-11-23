Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 439,035 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439,035 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

AMT opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

