Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 4,979 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

