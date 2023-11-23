Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 5,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.84% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.60 and a 52 week high of $161.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

