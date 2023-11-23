Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 955,688 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 489.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,688 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Zoetis worth $34,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.