Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.