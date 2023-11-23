Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $240.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

