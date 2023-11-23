Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $28.85 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $338.64 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.52 and a 200-day moving average of $326.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.