Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $30.28 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

