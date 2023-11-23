Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $30.50 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

