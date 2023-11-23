Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $31.46 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Silver Trust worth $31,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after buying an additional 517,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,455,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,652,000 after buying an additional 68,954 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

