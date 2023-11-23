Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $31.75 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,107,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

