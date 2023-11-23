Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

