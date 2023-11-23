Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,687 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $33,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,519,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

