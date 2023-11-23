Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,497 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

