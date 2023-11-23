Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 772,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,993,000 after buying an additional 47,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW stock opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.